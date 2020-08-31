NIA arrests ISI agent from Gujarat's Kachchh for supplying sensitive information

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a person identified as Rajakbhai Kumbhar from West Kachchh in Gujarat in connection with the investigation of Defence/ISI case of Uttar Pradesh. Kumbhar, a supervisor at Mundra dockyard, has been found to be working as an ISI agent.

This case arose out of FIR No.01/2020 dated January 19 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh pertaining to the arrest of accused Md Rashid of Chandoli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the case was re-registered by NIA on April 6, 2020 under section 123 of IPC and sections 13, 17 & 18 of UAPA Act. During investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defense/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He had also transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with his ISI handlers in Pakistan.

Investigation further revealed that accused Rajakbhai Kumbhar worked as an ISI agent and transferred an amount of Rs.5,000/ through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to the main accused Md. Rashid. This amount was remitted to accused Md. Rashid by Rajakbhai Kumbhar on the directions of ISI handlers in lieu of the information supplied by Md. Rashid to ISI agents.

A search was conducted at the house of accused Rajakbhai Kumbhar on August 27 and several incriminating documents were seized.