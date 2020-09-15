NIA arrests key accused in Visakhapatnam espionage case linked to Pakistan's ISI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused over his alleged involvement in the Visakhapatnam espionage case linked to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. According to the agency, the man arrested by the NIA on Monday has been identified as Giteli Imran (37), who is a resident of Panchmahal, Godhra, Gujarat.

He has been arrested in connection with the case FIR RC-05/2019/NIA/HYD (Visakhapatnam Espionage Case) of NIA, Hyderabad under sections 120B and 121A of IPC, Sec. 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act and Sec 3 of Official Secrets Act.

The case relates to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines and other defence establishments.

Investigation revealed that few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani agents through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp etc.

They shared classified information in lieu of money deposited into their bank accounts through Indian associates of Pakistan’s ISI who had business interests in Pakistan.

A chargesheet has been filed in the instant case on 15.06.2020 against 14 accused persons. The investigation has revealed that arrested accused Giteli Imran was associated with Pakistani spies/agents under the guise of the cross-border cloth trade.

As per the directions of Pakistan-based spies, he deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them.

Some digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized in the search conducted at the house of yesterday.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.