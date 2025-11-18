NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Bombing For Alleged Drone, Rocket Technical Support

In a major development in the Delhi car bombing investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another key aide of the prime accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, from Srinagar. According to officials, Wani allegedly provided technical assistance for the attack.

The NIA said its probe has revealed that accused Jasir Bilal Wani had allegedly played a key role in providing technical expertise for the Delhi car bombing, including modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets for terror operations. According to the agency, these preparations were made ahead of the deadly blast that killed 15 people and injured more than 30.

"Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured," NIA said in a statement, according to ANI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Jasir Bilal Wani

As per the NIA, Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage that was executed by them at around 7 pm on November 10 near the iconic Red Fort.

The NIA stated that it is actively pursuing multiple angles to fully uncover the conspiracy behind the Delhi bombing.

Officials said several investigation teams are tracking leads and conducting searches across multiple states to identify all individuals linked to the attack.

Arrest of Wani marked as the second arrest within 48 hours after the detention of Amir Rashid Ali on Sunday, who allegedly conspired with the suicide bomber to execute the blast.