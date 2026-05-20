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NewsIndiaNIA arrests Kolkata resident for allegedly spying for Pakistan, terror links under investigation
NIA ARREST

NIA arrests Kolkata resident for allegedly spying for Pakistan, terror links under investigation

The NIA arrested Kolkata resident Zafar Riaz for spying for Pakistan. Riaz allegedly shared secret security data and provided OTPs to activate WhatsApp accounts for Pakistani Intelligence Officers. He faces charges under the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act as part of a larger anti-India conspiracy.

 

|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
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NIA arrests Kolkata resident for allegedly spying for Pakistan, terror links under investigationRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pakistan-backed spy involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy, the central investigation agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Kolkata resident, Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi, had a Look Out Circular issued against him, and proceedings were also underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender (PO) when he was taken into custody.

He has been arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also being Pakistani citizens.

The agency said that he had earlier been convicted in an espionage case under the IPC and the Official Secrets Act.

Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005. During one such visit, he was allegedly contacted and cultivated by PIOs to carry out espionage activities in India in lieu of financial inducements and the promise of Pakistani citizenship.

To facilitate other espionage and terror operatives, the accused had provided One-Time Passwords (OTPs) of Indian telecom mobile numbers to a PIO to help activate WhatsApp accounts.

The alleged PIO had used these accounts to secretly communicate with Motiram Jat, another accused in the instant case.

Jat was also engaged in conveying secret security-related information to the PIO.

The NIA is continuing its investigation to trace others involved in the espionage racket and to unveil the larger conspiracy behind the plot.

It may be noted that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a government in West Bengal after winning the Assembly elections, there has been a crackdown on illegal and criminal activities.

The police have been active in taking action against anti-social elements and have often acted against Trinamool Congress leaders, against whom allegations of breaking the law were raised.

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