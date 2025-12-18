Advertisement
NewsIndiaNIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY

NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

According to a statement, the NIA has arrested another key accused in connection with the bomb blast that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the area around Delhi’s historic Red Fort last month. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast CaseImage: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested another key accused, a resident of the Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with last month’s car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that left 11 people dead and several others injured, officials said. They said the arrested individual is the ninth accused held so far in the case.

According to a statement, the NIA has arrested another key accused in connection with the bomb blast that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the area around Delhi’s historic Red Fort last month. The ninth person arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K).

The statement further said, “He was nabbed by the NIA from New Delhi and placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act, 1967, and the BNS, 2023.”

NIA investigations have revealed Yasir’s active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations.

Further investigations by the anti-terror agency have shown that Yasir was in close contact with other accused persons in the case, including Umar Un Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) and Mufti Irfan.

Working closely with various central and state agencies, the NIA continues to move swiftly to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the terror attack. Earlier this month, it conducted extensive searches at the premises of several accused and suspects in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, seizing various digital devices and other incriminating materials.

These were preceded by similar searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, at the Al Falah University complex and other locations in Faridabad, Haryana, the statement said.

Syed Khalid Hussain
