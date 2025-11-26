Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989235https://zeenews.india.com/india/nia-arrests-soyab-red-fort-blast-faridabad-umar-un-nabi-2989235.html
NewsIndia
NIA ARREST RED FORT CAR BOMBING

BREAKING: NIA Arrests 7th Accused In Delhi Terror Blast Case; Accused Of Harbouring Red Fort Bomber Umar Un Nabi

Delhi Terror Blast: NIA arrested Soyab, the 7th accused in the Red Fort car bombing, for harboring terrorist Umar Un Nabi & providing vital logistics.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: NIA Arrests 7th Accused In Delhi Terror Blast Case; Accused Of Harbouring Red Fort Bomber Umar Un NabiPolice stand near barricades on the Red Fort road close to Gate No. 4 of the Metro Station. (PHOTO: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a seventh individual, identified as Soyab from Dhauj, Faridabad, in connection with the deadly November 10 Red Fort car bombing case. Soyab is accused of harboring the main terrorist, Umar Un Nabi, and providing crucial logistical support in the lead-up to the attack.

MORE DETAILS ARE AWAITED...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup mirror
Top Handy Makeup Mirrors To Shop On Amazon
Delhi Red Fort blast
Suitcase Of Death: How Delhi Blast Accused Dr Umar Moved With A Bomb Factory
Volcanic ash
How Dangerous Is Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ash That Hit India’s Airspace?
India Afghanistan
Indo–Afghan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | Analysis
arunachal pradesh india
'Arunachal Pradesh Is Inalienable Part Of India': India Tells China
Bangladesh protest
Bangladesh: Awami League Announces Protests, Demands Yunus' Resignation
Bihar Politics
Bungalow Number 10 Of Bihar: Govt Reclaims Patna's Residence From Rabri Devi
Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Ukraine Agrees To Peace Deal Framework With Russia, Talks Continue
BrahMos
World Races To Buy India's 'Unstoppable' BrahMos After Op Sindoor Success
NOTAM India
India Declares No-Fly Zone Over Bay Of Bengal - Is Something Big Coming?