BREAKING: NIA Arrests 7th Accused In Delhi Terror Blast Case; Accused Of Harbouring Red Fort Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Delhi Terror Blast: NIA arrested Soyab, the 7th accused in the Red Fort car bombing, for harboring terrorist Umar Un Nabi & providing vital logistics.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a seventh individual, identified as Soyab from Dhauj, Faridabad, in connection with the deadly November 10 Red Fort car bombing case. Soyab is accused of harboring the main terrorist, Umar Un Nabi, and providing crucial logistical support in the lead-up to the attack.
