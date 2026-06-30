/NIA arrests Trinamool councillor Shakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence case

The Trinamool Congress denied a ticket to two-time MP Aparupa Poddar for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She had openly expressed her dissatisfaction regarding this, claiming she was denied the ticket because she did not possess a large amount of money. However, she stated that she would remain with Mamata Banerjee as an ordinary Trinamool worker. Aparupa's husband, Shakir Ali, meanwhile, is a long-serving Trinamool councillor.