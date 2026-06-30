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  • /NIA arrests Trinamool councillor Shakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence case

NIA arrests Trinamool councillor Shakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence case

According to the central investigation agency, a case was registered regarding a disturbance during the Ram Navami procession in Rishra of Hooghly district in 2023. The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
NIA arrests Trinamool councillor Shakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence case
Image Credit: IANS

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