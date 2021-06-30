NIA arrests two LeT terrorists in connection with Darbhanga railway station blast

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Wednesday (June 30) in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast.

The accused, identified as Imran Malik and Nasir Khan originally hailing from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in Hyderabad.

NIA said that the two were involved in the explosion in a parcel on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway station on June 17.

“Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons has revealed a transnational conspiracy hatched by top operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Laskar-e-Taiba ( LeT) to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property,” NIA said in a statement.

“Acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, arrested accused Mohd Nasir Khan and his brother Imran Malik fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same in a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga. This was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property,” it added.

The two will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Patna after obtaining transit permission from the competent court.

