/NIA-ATS uncover terror plot targeting Ram Temple in Ayodhya; arrest UP man from Karnataka

In a major anti-terror operation, authorities have uncovered a plot targeting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The terror plot comes at a time when investigative reports have surfaced regarding long-standing administrative lapses within the temple’s trust in the donation row. According to reports, the NIA and the ATS have arrested a person from Karnataka in connection with the Ram Temple terror plot.
In a joint operation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Karnataka Police, a suspected operative named Suhail has been arrested in Davanagere, Karnataka. Suhail, a native of Lakhnauti village in the Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Tuesday in Harihar, where he had been working as a painter at an industrial unit. Officials stated that the suspect had been living in hiding, posing as a common labourer.
During interrogation, Suhail reportedly confessed to plotting a bomb attack on the Ram Mandir. Investigators uncovered incriminating evidence on his mobile phone, including records of communication with Pakistani phone numbers, membership in suspicious WhatsApp groups, and photographs of the suspect with weapons. Following the arrest, authorities have launched a formal investigation, and the Uttar Pradesh government has been notified. Searches have also been initiated in the suspect’s hometown of Saharanpur.
Concurrent to the security investigation, a separate probe into the management of donations at the Ram Mandir has revealed significant internal failures.
According to preliminary findings by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating allegations of financial irregularities, a private audit firm had raised alarms as early as November 2020—months after the trust's formation. The firm, tasked with evaluating the trust’s internal audit and risk management systems, reportedly warned of ‘serious deficiencies’ in donation management, jewellery record-keeping, and general administrative transparency.
Lack of Systematic Oversight: The absence of a robust, structured mechanism for maintaining records of donations and financial transactions.
Documentation Deficits: A noted lack of essential records required for accurate financial reporting.
Lack of Accountability: An absence of clear administrative structures to hold management accountable.
The audit firm had explicitly cautioned that without a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), maintaining transparency in financial and administrative operations would be impossible. They recommended the implementation of detailed protocols for transaction data management, human resources, and record-keeping to mitigate the risk of fraud. Reports indicate that these recommendations were not adequately implemented, a failure which sources suggest contributed to recent incidents of theft.
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