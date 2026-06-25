/NIA-ATS uncover terror plot targeting Ram Temple in Ayodhya; arrest UP man from Karnataka

In a joint operation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Karnataka Police, a suspected operative named Suhail has been arrested in Davanagere, Karnataka. Suhail, a native of Lakhnauti village in the Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Tuesday in Harihar, where he had been working as a painter at an industrial unit. Officials stated that the suspect had been living in hiding, posing as a common labourer.