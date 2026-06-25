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  • /NIA-ATS uncover terror plot targeting Ram Temple in Ayodhya; arrest UP man from Karnataka

NIA-ATS uncover terror plot targeting Ram Temple in Ayodhya; arrest UP man from Karnataka

In a joint operation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Karnataka Police, a suspected operative named Suhail has been arrested in Davanagere, Karnataka. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
NIA-ATS uncover terror plot targeting Ram Temple in Ayodhya; arrest UP man from Karnataka
Image Credit: ANISource: Bureau

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