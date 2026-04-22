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NewsIndiaNIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K in 2017 CRPF Centre attack case
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NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K in 2017 CRPF Centre attack case

NIA had charged him under various sections of the RPC and UA (P) Act in August 2019, and the trial against him is continuing, it added.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
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NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K in 2017 CRPF Centre attack case(Image: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached several properties belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror operative in a 2017 case of Fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp, in which five paramilitary personnel were killed and three seriously injured, an official release said.

The attachment action, taken under Section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of recent orders of the NIA Special Court at Jammu, comes as a major step towards dismantling the terror outfits operating in J-K.

"The immovable properties attached by NIA include several pieces of land and residential premises in Lethpora in Awantipora police station area of Pulwama district of J&K. These properties, deemed to be proceeds of terrorism, belonged to the accused Fayaz Ahmed Magray. Fayaz, who hailed from Lethpora, was arrested in connection with the case RC.10/2018/NIA/DLI in February 2019," the agency said.

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NIA had charged him under various sections of the RPC and UA (P) Act in August 2019, and the trial against him is continuing, it added.

The CRPF camp, located in Lethpora, was attacked on the night of December 30, 2017, by three unknown terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, explosives and ammunition. The trio had forced their way into the camp and attacked the personnel there before being killed in retaliatory action, the agency said.

Also Read: Pahalgam’s reckoning: How India crushed terror, called Pakistan’s bluff

NIA Investigations had revealed Fayaz to be an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed JeM terror organisation in South Kashmir. He was found to have participated in the meetings with the terrorists who had planned and executed the deadly attack on the CRPF centre, the agency said.


"Along with two other men, identified as Noor Mohammad Tantray and Mudasir Ahmad Khan, Jaish operatives, he had also conducted a recce of the target camp, besides arranging weapons for Mudasir and subsequently helping him escape Lethpora. Noor Mohammad was killed in an encounter with security forces before the CRPF camp attack, while Mudasir was killed in another encounter later," it added.
 

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