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J-K: NIA attaches properties of accused in Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case in Baramulla

NIA attached two properties of Shaheen Ahmad Lone in Baramulla. The accused is facing trial in a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case linked to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
J-K: NIA attaches properties of accused in Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case in Baramulla
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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