/J-K: NIA attaches properties of accused in Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case in Baramulla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached two properties belonging to an accused in a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The action is part of the agency's continued efforts against terror networks operating in the region. The accused, Shaheen Ahmad Lone, is facing trial for allegedly helping terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The NIA attached two properties owned by Shaheen Ahmad Lone in Kanispora village of Baramulla district.
The action was taken under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P) Act] following orders from the NIA Special Court in Jammu.
The attached properties include a residential house built on 7.5 marlas of land and another plot measuring 6 marlas, where a shed has been constructed.
According to the NIA, Lone was involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, and explosives from Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC).
Investigators said the weapons and explosives were supplied to terrorists linked to the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba organisations for carrying out terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.
The NIA also found that Lone was involved in receiving and transferring funds for terrorists.
The agency said he played an active role in supporting terror activities through financial and logistical assistance.
The NIA arrested Lone in September 2020.
He was charge-sheeted in March 2021 under various provisions of the UA(P) Act.
The case, registered as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU, is currently under trial before the NIA Special Court in Jammu.
The NIA said it remains committed to dismantling terror networks and their support systems in Jammu and Kashmir.
Further investigation into the case is ongoing.
Apart from Wednesday's action, the NIA recently carried out searches at several locations, including Shopian. During these raids, officials seized electronic devices and documents linked to alleged terror funding activities connected to Jamaat-e-Islami networks.
NIA investigations in Jammu and Kashmir mainly focus on terror funding, cross-border arms smuggling, and militant networks. These probes often lead to raids and the attachment of properties belonging to accused persons and Overground Workers (OGWs).
The agency also regularly conducts searches across districts such as Srinagar, Pulwama, Kupwara, and Poonch. These operations aim to disrupt the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and other Pakistan-backed terror conspiracies.
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