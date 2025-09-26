NIA Attaches Property Of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Tariq Ahmad Mir In Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached immovable property belonging to a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active militants of the banned outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on the orders of the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency attached assets owned by Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April 2025 in connection with case RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU.

The seized properties include a single-storey concrete residential house built on 780 sq. ft. of land under Survey No. 82 Min, recorded as Shamilat (Khahcharai), in Village Maldera, District Shopian.

Additionally, a piece of land measuring eight marlas, categorised as Abi-Soum and located under Survey No. 74 Min in the same village, has also been attached. This land was maintained as an orchard.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, known to be an associate of HM terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, was chargesheeted in October 2024 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA stated the attachment was part of its “ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India’s peace, stability, and harmony.”