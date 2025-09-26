Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965128https://zeenews.india.com/india/nia-attaches-property-of-hizbul-mujahideen-operative-tariq-ahmad-mir-in-kashmir-2965128.html
NewsIndia
NIA

NIA Attaches Property Of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Tariq Ahmad Mir In Kashmir

Additionally, a piece of land measuring eight marlas, categorised as Abi-Soum and located under Survey No. 74 Min in the same village, has also been attached. This land was maintained as an orchard.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIA Attaches Property Of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Tariq Ahmad Mir In KashmirPhoto Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached immovable property belonging to a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active militants of the banned outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Acting on the orders of the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency attached assets owned by Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April 2025 in connection with case RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU.

The seized properties include a single-storey concrete residential house built on 780 sq. ft. of land under Survey No. 82 Min, recorded as Shamilat (Khahcharai), in Village Maldera, District Shopian.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, a piece of land measuring eight marlas, categorised as Abi-Soum and located under Survey No. 74 Min in the same village, has also been attached. This land was maintained as an orchard.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, known to be an associate of HM terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, was chargesheeted in October 2024 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA stated the attachment was part of its “ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India’s peace, stability, and harmony.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh