NIA Attaches Residential House And Other Properties Of Hizbul Mujahideen OGW

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a Hizbul Mujahideen Over Ground Worker (OGW), in the Maldera village of Shopian district. Tariq is already in custody, having been arrested in April 2025.

He was formally charge-sheeted for his role as an OGW, supplying arms and ammunition to active terrorists.

Tariq Ahmad Mir is said to have been associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, and the attached property includes a residential house and some land, both located in Maldera village.

The attachment was carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), based on orders from an NIA Special Court in Jammu. This action is part of the NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial and logistical network supporting terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Property Attached Of Tariq Ahmad Mir

The seized properties included a single-storey concrete residential house built on 780 sq. ft. of land under Survey No. 82 Min, recorded as Shamilat (Khahcharai), in Village Maldera, District Shopian.

Additionally, a piece of land measuring eight marlas, categorised as Abi-Soum and located under Survey No. 74 Min in the same village, has also been attached. This land was maintained as an orchard.

The seized properties included a single-storey concrete residential house built on 780 sq. ft. of land under Survey No. 82 Min, recorded as Shamilat (Khahcharai), in Village Maldera, District Shopian.

Additionally, a piece of land measuring eight marlas, categorised as Abi-Soum and located under Survey No. 74 Min in the same village, has also been attached. This land was maintained as an orchard.