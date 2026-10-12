/NIA attaches Srinagar house allegedly used as safe haven for Pakistani LeT terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property in Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, which was allegedly used to shelter Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and conceal incriminating material.
The property, located at Khasra No. 315 in Village Danihama, belongs to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas. It was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following prior approval from the NIA Director General. Investigators have linked the premises to an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy.
The case, registered as RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU, originated as FIR No. 24/2026 at Zakoora Police Station in Srinagar on March 31, 2026. The NIA subsequently took over the investigation.
According to the agency’s findings, a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) was allegedly working with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration and movement of terrorists.The network is also suspected of arranging shelter and logistical support for attacks targeting government establishments, security forces and civilians.
During a search of Mir’s house on April 6, 2026, investigators found two suspected Pakistani LeT terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib.
Police also recovered an explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating items from the premises.
The NIA alleges that Mir knowingly allowed his house to be used as a safe haven for the militants.
The agency is continuing its investigation to identify the full extent of the support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and individuals linked to the Pakistan-based handlers.
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