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NIA attaches Srinagar house allegedly used as safe haven for Pakistani LeT terrorists

The agency is continuing its investigation to identify the full extent of the support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and individuals linked to the Pakistan-based handlers.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
NIA attaches Srinagar house allegedly used as safe haven for Pakistani LeT terrorists

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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NIA attaches Srinagar house allegedly used as safe haven for Pakistani LeT terrorists
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