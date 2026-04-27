NIA begins probe on suspected terror angle in Bengal crude bomb recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the investigation into the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal, registering the case with a suspected terror angle. The anti-terror agency filed a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) early Monday, a day after receiving a formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

The case (FIR No. 62/2026), dated April 25, was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the storage of crude bombs and materials used to prepare them.

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Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. The explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

The MHA assessed that the case involves a "scheduled offence" under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Officials also noted that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the potential intent to spread fear and terror among citizens.

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Considering the gravity of the offence, its possible national security implications, and the necessity to uncover a wider conspiracy, the MHA, on the night of April 25, directed the NIA to take over the probe.



In its directive issued under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, the MHA authorised the NIA to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.



(with ANI inputs)

