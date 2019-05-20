close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA carries out searches in ten locations of Tamil Nadu in a terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning carried out searches at ten locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a terror case. The search was carried out in the houses of ten accused persons, at Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem in connection with an investigation of case under the Keelakarai police station case. During the search, a number of digital devices including three laptops, three hard discs, 16 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, two pen drives, five memory cards and one card reader besides two knives and a large number of incriminating documents were seized.

NIA carries out searches in ten locations of Tamil Nadu in a terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning carried out searches at ten locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a terror case. The search was carried out in the houses of ten accused persons, at Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem in connection with an investigation of case under the Keelakarai police station case. During the search, a number of digital devices including three laptops, three hard discs, 16 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, two pen drives, five memory cards and one card reader besides two knives and a large number of incriminating documents were seized.

Live TV

The case relates to a group of ten persons from different parts of Tamil Nadu who had formed a WhatsApp group named “SHAHADAT IS OUR GOAL”. In 2018, they conspired to procure arms for their terrorist group, to raise funds to wage armed struggle, to facilitate the escape of terrorists from jail and to propagate their ideology, to act against the state.

The case was initially registered on April 2, 2019, at Keelakarai Police Station of Ramanathapuram District in Tamilnadu. A case was filed under section 153A, 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides section 25(1) (a) of Arms Act 1959 against ten accused, out of which nine accused were arrested earlier. The one accused is still absconding. However, later all the nine arrested accused were released on bail by a court.

Tags:
NIATamil NaduNIA Tamil Nadu
Next
Story

Akhilesh Yadav dials Mamata Banerjee, discusses possible post-poll scenarios

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results