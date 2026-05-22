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NewsIndiaLunch, GoPro, then massacre: NIA chargesheet unmasks the Pahalgam terror plot
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Lunch, GoPro, then massacre: NIA chargesheet unmasks the Pahalgam terror plot

NIA files 1,597-page chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack, revealing chilling details of the 2:23 PM “kill zone,” GoPro-recorded assault, and how the terrorists hid in local huts before carrying out the massacre.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lunch, GoPro, then massacre: NIA chargesheet unmasks the Pahalgam terror plotPhoto: Zee

The NIA’s 1,597-page chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack has uncovered chilling new details about how three Pakistani terrorists meticulously planned and executed the massacre that killed 26 civilians. Investigators revealed the attackers used a GoPro camera to record the assault, hid in a local resident’s hut before the attack, and turned the Baisaran meadow into a deadly “kill zone” moments before opening fire at 2:23 PM.

 

 

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