Lunch, GoPro, then massacre: NIA chargesheet unmasks the Pahalgam terror plot

The NIA’s 1,597-page chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack has uncovered chilling new details about how three Pakistani terrorists meticulously planned and executed the massacre that killed 26 civilians. Investigators revealed the attackers used a GoPro camera to record the assault, hid in a local resident’s hut before the attack, and turned the Baisaran meadow into a deadly “kill zone” moments before opening fire at 2:23 PM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)