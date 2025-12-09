NIA Conducts Fresh Searches In Delhi Blast Probe, Continues Operation To Dismantle ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in the forest area of Anantnag on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing probe into the Red Fort blast case.

The operation involved bringing two arrested accused to the site to pinpoint locations where they allegedly conducted an explosive trial run. The searches were specifically carried out in the forest areas of Mattan in the Anantnag district.

NIA officials, assisted by local police and CRPF, brought the arrested accused, Dr. Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, to the forest area.

The operation aimed to trace hideouts and specific spots where the accused reportedly tested explosives while preparing for the November 10 suicide car bombing in Delhi.

Dr. Rather and Jasir Wani are part of a "white-collar terror module" that used their professional and educational backgrounds as cover for their activities. The November 10 car bomb explosion killed 15 people and injured several others near the Red Fort.

This follows earlier, wider raids conducted by the NIA across eight locations in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts on December 1, 2025.

The NIA is working with various state police forces to identify and track every member of the network, which is believed to have foreign handlers operating from abroad.

The investigation continues to widen as authorities aim for a complete understanding and dismantling of the entire network.