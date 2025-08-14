NIA Court Grants Bail To Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member In UAPA Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Thursday granted bail to Yudhvir Singh alias Sandhu, an accused associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Singh is believed to be a key member of the gang involved in conspiracy charges, including raising funds and recruiting youth for terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country.

