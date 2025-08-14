Advertisement
NIA Court Grants Bail To Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member In UAPA Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Thursday granted bail to Yudhvir Singh alias Sandhu, an accused associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Singh is believed to be a key member of the gang involved in conspiracy charges, including raising funds and recruiting youth for terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NIA Court Grants Bail To Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member In UAPA CaseAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

"NIA court at New Delhi has granted bail to Yudhvir Singh alias Sandhu. He is an accused in a case linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International under UAPA. He is stated to be a key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," ANI reported.

 
 

