NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused In Propaganda Case

The Counter-Intelligence Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that three individuals from Kashmir, currently based in the United States, Turkey, and Germany, have been booked for allegedly “weaponizing” social media platforms to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order, and fuel mass unrest. The Special NIA Court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation directing them to appear before the court by the end of January.

In a statement, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said that, as part of its continuing crackdown on anti-national propaganda and secessionist misinformation, the Court of the Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, has issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, against accused persons in FIR No. 07/2020 of Police Station Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

The case pertains to serious offences under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It was registered on the basis of credible intelligence inputs revealing a well-orchestrated conspiracy by unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Valley.

The statement further reads that investigations have exposed that these elements were masquerading as news portals, journalists, and freelancers while weaponizing social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp to create, upload, and circulate fake, motivated, exaggerated, secessionist, and out-of-context content. The deliberate objective of this digital misinformation campaign was to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order, and fuel mass unrest, thereby promoting anti-national sentiments and advancing a secessionist agenda aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India.

During the investigation, CIK said three persons were found involved and identified them as:

Mubeen Ahmad Shah, S/O Late Ali Mohammad Shah, resident of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar, District Srinagar, presently in Turkey.

Azizul Hassan Ashai @ Tony Ashai, S/O Nazir Ahmad Ashai, resident of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar, District Srinagar, presently in the USA (California).

Rifat Wani, D/O Ghulam Mohammad Wani, R/O Trehgam, District Kupwara, presently in Germany.

The statement further reads that the accused were found to be actively propagating content prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India and spreading false and fabricated narratives with the clear intent of instigating disaffection against the Union of India.

Following the issuance of warrants of arrest, the accused persons went underground and are absconding to evade the process of law. Taking serious note of their deliberate evasion, the Special NIA Court has now issued a proclamation under Section 82 CrPC, directing the accused to appear before the Court on or before 31.01.2026. Failure to comply will invite stringent proceedings under Section 83 CrPC, including attachment of property.

The statement further reads that despite being declared absconders, the accused are notorious for their continued hostile activities and remain highly active on social media platforms, where they persist in peddling false, fabricated, and provocative content with the intention of inciting large-scale violence and destabilizing public order in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir reiterated its firm resolve to act decisively against all elements indulging in anti-national propaganda and digital subversion and warned that such unlawful activities will be dealt with strictly under the law.