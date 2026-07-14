/NIA court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed, says custodial interrogation necessary

In a major development, a Special NIA Court in Jammu has issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant against designated terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in a terror case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. The court said his arrest and custodial interrogation are necessary for a fair and effective investigation. The warrant has been forwarded to NIA officials for execution under the law.
The order was passed on July 8 by the Special Judge after hearing an application filed by the National Investigation Agency. The court examined the application and the material placed before it. It noted that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is currently operating from Pakistan and is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.
According to the NIA, Hafiz Saeed is deliberately avoiding arrest. The agency said his custody is required to complete the investigation and gather further evidence in the case.
After considering the request, the court observed, "Arrest and custodial interrogation of the said accused are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation."
Based on this finding, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Hafiz Muhammad Sahib alias Hafiz Saeed alias Mohammad Sayed and others.
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant organisation that has been designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council and several countries, including India and the United States.
Indian agencies have linked Lashkar-e-Taiba to several major terror attacks over the years. Saeed has also been designated as a terrorist under Indian law.
The case involves offences under Sections 147, 148, 149, 150 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and charges under Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA, which accuse the individuals of plotting a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country and actively participating in or financing terrorism.
The court order stated that a supplementary chargesheet has already been filed in the matter.
The non-bailable warrant has been sent to the Deputy Inspector General of NIA in Jammu for execution according to law.
The NIA continues to investigate the case and gather evidence. Officials believe the arrest of the accused is important for the progress of the probe.
The latest court order marks another step in the agency's efforts to pursue individuals accused in terror-related cases and bring them before the law.
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