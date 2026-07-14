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  • /NIA court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed, says custodial interrogation necessary

NIA court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed, says custodial interrogation necessary

The court said his arrest and custodial interrogation are necessary for a fair and effective investigation. The warrant has been sent to NIA officials for execution under law.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
NIA court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed, says custodial interrogation necessary
Image Credit: IANS. Hafiz Mohammad Saeed

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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