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NewsIndiaNIA court remands 7 foreigners, including Ukrainians and a US national in 11 days custodial remand
NATIONAL INVESTIGATIVE AGENCY (NIA)

NIA court remands 7 foreigners, including Ukrainians and a US national in 11 days custodial remand

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.
 

|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
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NIA court remands 7 foreigners, including Ukrainians and a US national in 11 days custodial remand(File Photo IANS)

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court remanded six foreigners for 11 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody. They were produced before the NIA court.

It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prshant Sharma remanded six Ukrainians and a US citizen for 11 days of NIA custody till March 27. A hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA.

The NIA had sought 15 days' custody to investigate the case.

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.

On the other hand, Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, Advocate Atul Sehgal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA. 

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