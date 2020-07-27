NIA files chargesheet against 6 in Jaish Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (July 27) filed a charge sheet against six accused in connection with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s Nagrota Infiltration- transportation module case before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The charge sheet was filed u/s 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 307 IPC, Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The six accused against whom the charge sheet was filed included 1. Sameer Ahmed Dar, s/o Abdul Rashid Dar r/o Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama; 2. Asif Ahmed Malik, s/o Bashir Ahmed Malik r/o Quazigund, Kakapora, Pulwama; 3. Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, s/o Firdous Ahmed Mantoo r/o Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama; 4. Suhaib Manzoor, s/o Manzoor Ahmed Wani r/o Karimabad Pulwama; 5. Zahoor Ahmed Khan, s/o Ghulam Hassan Khan r/o Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama; and, 6. Suheel Javid, @Suhail Lone s/o Javid Maqbool Lone r/o Wagar, Khan Sahib, Budgam.

The case was registered with Nagrota police station on January 31, 2020 (FIR No. 0045/2020) wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists was stopped for checking at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway. The driver, Sameer Ahmad Dar, and his two associates--Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo, escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel.

In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in the forest area, the three Pakistani terrorists were later killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

The NIA took up the investigation and arrested three more terror associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module. Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized.

The probe revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir.

This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps.

The other three arrested accused--Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed @ Suhail Lone were the over-ground workers (OGWs) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists.

These OGWs also purchased ‘phirans’ for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons.

The arms and ammunition consisting of 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-56, 2 AK-74’s 1 M4 Carbine, 2 Glock pistols, 3 Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, 3 Satellite phones, 6 wireless devices, 6 remote controls, 9 detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have been seized, along with the trucks and car used for their movement.