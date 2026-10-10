/Flydubai hijack plot: NIA invokes UAPA to probe terror attack on pilot Smit Machchhar

The National Investigation Agency has opened a terrorism investigation into the attack on Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight to Israel, as authorities examine whether the alleged hijacking attempt involved others. The investigation coincides with UAE prosecutors' finding that the Omani co-pilot planned to crash the passenger aircraft into Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on September 30.
The NIA registered its case on Friday at the direction of India's Ministry of Home Affairs. The First Information Report (FIR) cites Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Centre said the alleged attack on an Indian citizen warranted an investigation into a possible wider conspiracy.
BREAKING INDIA FILES FIR IN FLY DUBAI INCIDENT. FIR FILED BY NIA https://t.co/iNKspN2ANa— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 10, 2026
Case No RC-34/2026/NIA/DLI India files FIR in Fly Dubai case https://t.co/OalzmrRMD6— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 10, 2026
Flight FZ1073 departed Dubai for Tel Aviv at 7.05 am Gulf Standard Time on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. At about 9.21 am, near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft descended sharply and turned back into Saudi airspace.
The Omani first officer, identified in media reports as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit with an emergency axe. The captain suffered serious injuries to his head and hands. UAE prosecutors said a pilot travelling aboard the aircraft noticed unusual movements of the cockpit door, gained entry and helped crew members and passengers restrain the attacker. Two other pilots took control and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia.
In a statement on Friday, UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigators had uncovered an alleged plan to crash the aircraft into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport. Prosecutors said the suspect drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks and had used two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to study the route and airport.
According to the UAE investigation, the 29-year-old began consuming extremist material while studying in Australia in 2017. He later worked for Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc before joining flydubai in January 2026. Prosecutors said he passed the airline's professional and security checks, which did not disclose his alleged extremist views.
The UAE said the suspect had admitted, in the presence of a lawyer, that he acted alone. Its investigators are still checking that account. India's NIA will independently examine whether others helped plan the attack or whether the first officer acted without outside support. A wider plot has not been established.
On Wednesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Machchhar was recovering after surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. The Indian embassy was in contact with his family, doctors and local authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have praised the captain's actions.
On Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented six people from the flight with civilian bravery awards. He announced that Machchhar would receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he recovered from his injuries.
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