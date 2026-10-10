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Flydubai hijack plot: NIA invokes UAPA to probe terror attack on pilot Smit Machchhar

India's National Investigation Agency has registered a case over the alleged hijacking attempt aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, during which Indian captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Flydubai hijack plot: NIA invokes UAPA to probe terror attack on pilot Smit Machchhar
Image Credit: X. Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami and Captain Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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