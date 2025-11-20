NIA Fully Takes Charge Of Delhi Bomb Blast Investigation, Transfers Key Suspects From Srinagar To Delhi

Delhi Blasts: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has completed the transfer of four key suspects—three doctors and an imam—from Srinagar Central Jail to Delhi for intensive, face-to-face interrogation. This move, confirmed by multiple sources, marks a major escalation in the investigation into the November 10 car bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed 13 lives and injured over 20.

The blast was carried out by suicide bomber Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a 36-year-old Kashmiri doctor from Pulwama. The individuals shifted early this morning under heavy security include:

* Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, a physician from Pulwama, J&K, and a faculty member at Al-Falah University’s medical college in Faridabad, Haryana. He is accused of being a core planner, coordinating logistics and radicalization efforts.

* Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, a resident doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, South Kashmir. He is suspected of aiding in the procurement of explosives and conducting reconnaissance.

* Dr. Shaheen Saeed, a Lucknow-based doctor and faculty member at Al-Falah University Hospital. She allegedly provided the vehicle registration used for the blast and hosted key planning meetings in Room 13, Building 17 of her Faridabad hostel.

* Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, an imam at a Nowgam mosque in Srinagar, originally from Shopian. He is accused of radicalizing medical students through sermons and Telegram groups, distributing Jaish-e-Mohammad propaganda, and linking the group to Pakistani handlers.

These suspects were initially arrested between October 30 and November 10 by J&K Police and NIA teams in Srinagar and Faridabad. Their custody was formally handed over to the NIA on November 19, paving the way for today’s transfer via a special flight.

The face-to-face interrogation sessions, scheduled at the NIA’s Delhi headquarters, will include confrontations with other detainees such as Amir Rashid Ali, the logistics provider who supplied the blast vehicle, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a Qazigund student who modified drones for follow-up attacks.

Investigators aim to map the entire chain of command, including two unidentified JeM handlers based in Pakistan.