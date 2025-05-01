NIA Gets Court Nod To Collect Voice, Handwriting Samples Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court has given the nod to the agency to take voice and handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, the suspected co-conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, who was extradited recently from America, is in NIA custody.

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh sanctioned the agency's plea on Wednesday, a major breakthrough in the continuing probe into the fatal 26/11 attacks that killed more than 170 people.

Earlier this week, the court had also extended Rana's custody with the NIA by another 12 days to allow for further questioning. At the hearing, the NIA informed the court that Rana had been presented with a "voluminous" amount of records and evidence related to the attacks but was being obstructive while being questioned. The agency contended that custodial interrogation was necessary to elicit important information regarding his supposed role.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann argued on behalf of the NIA, while Rana was represented by Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, who was assigned through legal services. Rana's counsel argued against extending remand, deeming further custodial interrogation to be unnecessary.

Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin and aged 64, has been charged with assisting the principal conspirators in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. His extradition from the US last month has been regarded as a significant step in India's quest to put all the conspirators behind bars.

The NIA keeps investigating Rana's suspected associations with individuals engaged in planning and executing the attacks, which included targeting various points in Mumbai such as hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish center.