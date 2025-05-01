Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894070https://zeenews.india.com/india/nia-intensifies-investigation-into-pahalgam-attack-conducts-3d-mapping-2894070.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Attack; Conducts 3D Mapping

The NIA officially took charge of the investigation last week, following directives from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Attack; Conducts 3D Mapping

To investigate the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident, Sadanand Date, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), visited the attack site in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, on Thursday. His nearly three-hour assessment marks a critical phase in the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred on April 22.

During his visit, DG Date and his team meticulously examined the site, gathering crucial forensic evidence aimed at identifying those responsible for the gruesome terrorist attack. The investigation is being further strengthened by intelligence reports suggesting that 15 local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) may have provided logistical support to the attackers.

The NIA officially took charge of the investigation last week, following directives from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to sources, the NIA conducted 3D mapping of the site as well.

Sources indicate that these terrorist associates are affiliated with groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). NIA teams, supported by forensic experts, are conducting thorough searches throughout the area to uncover evidence that could shed light on the conspiracy behind this brutal attack.

The Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for this heinous act.

Although the NIA formally assumed control of the case five days after the incident, its team had already visited the site a day after the attack to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the initial inquiries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK