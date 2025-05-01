NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Attack; Conducts 3D Mapping

To investigate the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident, Sadanand Date, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), visited the attack site in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, on Thursday. His nearly three-hour assessment marks a critical phase in the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred on April 22.

During his visit, DG Date and his team meticulously examined the site, gathering crucial forensic evidence aimed at identifying those responsible for the gruesome terrorist attack. The investigation is being further strengthened by intelligence reports suggesting that 15 local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) may have provided logistical support to the attackers.

The NIA officially took charge of the investigation last week, following directives from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to sources, the NIA conducted 3D mapping of the site as well.

Sources indicate that these terrorist associates are affiliated with groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). NIA teams, supported by forensic experts, are conducting thorough searches throughout the area to uncover evidence that could shed light on the conspiracy behind this brutal attack.

The Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for this heinous act.

Although the NIA formally assumed control of the case five days after the incident, its team had already visited the site a day after the attack to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the initial inquiries.