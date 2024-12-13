Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

NIA Launches Massive Crackdown Against Jaish Network, Terror Funding Across India

The NIA conducted a raid in 19 locations across 8 states, intensifying its efforts to dismantle the Jaish-e-Mohammad group's network.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 11:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a major crackdown on the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, conducting search operations across India. These operations are aimed at uncovering every possible link to the group as part of an ongoing investigation into its recruitment campaign.

Over the past two days, the NIA has raided 19 locations across 8 states, intensifying its efforts to dismantle the group's network and its support systems.

Watch Today's Full DNA

 

During this operation, four individuals including Sahnur Alam, Shahnur Islam, Abu Taleb and Zainal Avedeen were arrested. Zainal Avedeen is the Imam of the Milonpara Mosque in Tukura and Sahnur Islam runs a computer shop. The NIA also seized several incriminating documents, mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, hard drives, and other electronic devices.

The NIA and Assam Police Special Task Force also conducted raids in multiple areas of Goalpara.

The raids were conducted in the Jammu and Kashmir districts including Reasi, Budgam, and Anantnag. Actions were taken against suspicious individuals and their locations in these areas. According to sources, the purpose of these raids is to gather crucial evidence and arrest those involved in conspiring to radicalize youth and prepare them for terrorist activities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

