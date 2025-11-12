Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983544https://zeenews.india.com/india/nia-raids-10-locations-across-five-states-in-al-qaeda-terror-case-involving-bangladeshi-immigrants-2983544.html
NewsIndia
NIA RAIDS

NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case Involving Bangladeshi Immigrants

The NIA conducted searches at 10 locations across West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat on Wednesday, targeting suspects and associates linked to an Al Qaeda Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case Involving Bangladeshi ImmigrantsRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 10 locations across five states in connection with an Al Qaeda Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The NIA stated that the searches targeted premises linked to various suspects and their associates in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat.

“Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches and are being sent for forensic examination,” the NIA said in its statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The case RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case) was initially registered by the NIA in June 2023 under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC, and the Foreigners Act,” it added.

Investigations have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals—Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari—illegally entered India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents.

The NIA confirmed that the individuals were connected with the proscribed terrorist group Al-Qaida.

The agency noted that they were involved in funding Al-Qaeda in Bangladesh and in radicalising youth.

“The men were engaged in collecting and transferring funds to Al-Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were actively motivating Muslim youth,” the NIA said.

On November 10, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad.

The investigation continues to uncover the terror network’s cross-border links and financial operations.

“Investigation in this case is ongoing as part of NIA’s efforts to reveal the network’s presence, connections, and financial channels within India and across the border,” the agency stated.

(With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India International Trade Fair
India International Trade Fair 2025: Check Dates, Timings, Entry Gates-Details
Arrest
Social Media Sparks Trouble: 5 From Assam Arrested Over Delhi Blast Comments
Bomb threat
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Major Airports Across India, Declared Hoax
Delhi blast
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police Trace Red Ford EcoSport
Kerala Suicide Case
Kerala: Woman Ends Life After Killing Differently-Abled Daughter In Malappuram
Mehbooba Mufti
Delhi Blast: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Agencies Not To Harass Accused's Families
Indian Air Force
'Navy Chief In America, Air Force Drill With US Bombers': Action On Pak Soon?
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 12.11.2025: First And Second Round Wednesday Draw
Delhi blast
J-K: Police Raid 300 Sites Across Kashmir Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami
Dinosaur
This Dinosaur Broke A Road: How a 100-Foot Fossil Is Rewriting All We Know