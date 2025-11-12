NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case Involving Bangladeshi Immigrants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 10 locations across five states in connection with an Al Qaeda Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The NIA stated that the searches targeted premises linked to various suspects and their associates in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat.

“Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches and are being sent for forensic examination,” the NIA said in its statement.

“The case RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case) was initially registered by the NIA in June 2023 under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC, and the Foreigners Act,” it added.

Investigations have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals—Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari—illegally entered India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents.

The NIA confirmed that the individuals were connected with the proscribed terrorist group Al-Qaida.

The agency noted that they were involved in funding Al-Qaeda in Bangladesh and in radicalising youth.

“The men were engaged in collecting and transferring funds to Al-Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were actively motivating Muslim youth,” the NIA said.

On November 10, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad.

The investigation continues to uncover the terror network’s cross-border links and financial operations.

“Investigation in this case is ongoing as part of NIA’s efforts to reveal the network’s presence, connections, and financial channels within India and across the border,” the agency stated.

(With IANS Inputs)