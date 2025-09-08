NIA Raids 22 Locations Across Five States In Terror Conspiracy Probe

The NIA is conducting coordinated raids across 22 locations in five states, including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy case.

These raids target a wider network related to terror activities, aiming to uncover funding channels and sleeper cells.

NIA Investigating Multiple High-Profile Terror Cases

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating multiple high-profile terror cases, including those linked to terror financing and civilian attacks.

One of the key cases under scrutiny is the June 9, 2024, attack in Reasi district of Jammu division, where terrorists killed nine pilgrims and injured several others. The investigation into the Reasi killings was handed over to the NIA after some local residents were accused of providing shelter to the attackers.

NIA Raid At 22 Locations In Five States

Officials said that searches were conducted at in Bihar, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, two in Uttar Pradesh, and nine in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Union Territory, NIA teams are carrying out operations in the districts of Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama.

In north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a raid took place in Zangam village, while in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a raid was conducted in the Gusso area. Reports suggest investigators seized Aadhaar cards and a vehicle for further analysis.

The NIA is being assisted by local police and paramilitary forces. Officials said details on seizures have not been widely released, though some reports indicate the recovery of digital devices and documents. The investigation is ongoing.

NIA Earlier Raid

On June 5, the agency conducted raids at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, officials said.

Separate Incident

Meanwhile, Border Security Force personnel have detained a Pakistani national in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district after observing suspicious movement near a border pillar. The individual is currently under interrogation, and further details are awaited.

In another ongoing anti-terror operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, one terrorist has been killed, and his identity is being ascertained. One Indian Army officer was injured during the operation and has been airlifted to the Base Hospital of the Indian Army in Srinagar. It is suspected that two more terrorists are hiding in the area.

ALSO READ: J-K Kulgam Encounter: Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured; Operation Underway