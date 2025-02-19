NIA Raids House Of Bhagalpur Man With Links To Terror Groups In Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the residence of Nazre Saddam in Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur, Bihar on Wednesday morning. Saddam is known to have links with terror groups in Kashmir and Pakistan.

The Wednesday morning operation was carried out by NIA teams from Delhi and Patna, with support from local law enforcement agencies, including a busload of police personnel and three police vehicles.

The raid was prompted by suspicions of Saddam's connections to anti-social elements, particularly links to Pakistani agents and terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.

During the search, authorities discovered documents related to the illegal business of counterfeit currency.

During the raid, Saddam's father, Muhammad Masiuzzama, and other family members were interrogated separately.

The operation caused significant commotion in the Badi Masjid Lane area, with residents observing the proceedings from their rooftops.

As of now, the NIA has not released an official statement regarding the findings of the raid.

This incident underscores the NIA's ongoing efforts to curb activities related to counterfeit currency and potential links to anti-national elements in the region.

This case highlights a well-organised counterfeit currency racket with links to cross-border networks, involving operatives from Bihar, Nepal, and Kashmir.

Saddam was arrested in Bihar's Motihari town in September 2024 and subsequent investigations exposed his connections to anti-national and terrorist organisations, including Pakistani agents in Nepal and terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.

Saddam, a software engineer and son of a teacher, allegedly smuggled fake currency across the Nepal border and supplied it to Kashmir.

His arrest in Motihari led to the capture of Muhammad Sarfaraz in Anantnag, Kashmir, revealing further links to extremist groups.

His network extended to Bhojpur and Patna, involving multiple individuals in the operation.

Saddam's counterfeit currency pipeline originated in Bhore village, Nepal, with deliveries happening near Bhelahi.

His contact, Sarfaraz, was reportedly using the fake notes for terrorist activities in Kashmir.

Given the NIA's renewed interest in the case, the raid in Bhagalpur suggests further evidence may have surfaced about his activities.

Authorities are likely investigating whether he resumed operations post-arrest or if his network is still active.