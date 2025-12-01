NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across South Kashmir In Delhi Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday launched a series of raids across several locations in south Kashmir as part of its investigation into the recent blast case in Delhi, official sources said.

The premier agency carried out coordinated searches at nearly 10 locations in the Shopian and Pulwama districts, focusing on the residences of multiple individuals suspected in the Red Fort blast and white-collar terror module case. Those named by sources include Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Adeel, Dr Muzamil, Amir Rashid, and Jasir Bilal.

According to officials, search operations were conducted in the Nadigam area of Shopian district, while in Pulwama district, teams swooped down on locations in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora. The raids were carried out simultaneously by multiple NIA units with technical and local police support to avoid information leaks and possible escape.

Sources said that electronic devices, documents, and other materials were seized during the searches for forensic examination. However, no official word has been issued by the agency regarding arrests or the exact nature of the recoveries so far.

Locals in the affected areas reported increased security presence since the early hours of Monday, with movement around some localities temporarily restricted during the operation. Several inhabitants said that NIA personnel questioned family members and scanned digital equipment during the raids.

The Red Fort blast and White-collar terror module, which triggered the investigation, is being probed for possible cross-regional links and network-based coordination, and the fresh searches indicate that the agency is exploring potential connections in Kashmir as part of a wider security assessment.

Officials said the investigation remains at a sensitive stage, and further action cannot be ruled out as forensic analysis and technical scrutiny of seized material continue.