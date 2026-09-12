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NIA raids seven locations across Kashmir in Lashkar-e-Taiba terror probe

NIA searches seven locations in Kashmir in connection with a Lashkar-e-Taiba cross-border terror conspiracy case involving local support networks. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
NIA raids seven locations across Kashmir in Lashkar-e-Taiba terror probe
Image Credit: Zee News. NIA conducts raid in Kashmir.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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