/NIA raids seven locations across Kashmir in Lashkar-e-Taiba terror probe

The National Investigation Agency searched seven residential premises across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday. Security teams targeted locations in south and north Kashmir to investigate a Lashkar-e-Taiba cross-border terror network. The case involves Pakistan-based handlers and local facilitators who helped smuggle weapons and explosives across the border.
Officials carried out search operations at two locations in Kulgam district, three in Bandipora district, and two in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. Officers from the agency worked alongside local police and security forces to search homes linked to the investigation. Officers stated that the probe is still active and more details will emerge as teams examine recovered materials.
The case began on March 31, 2026, when local police stopped a motorcyclist during a late-night checkpoint operation near Zakoora in Srinagar. Officers recovered a hand grenade and live ammunition from the rider, who was identified as a local worker for Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police registered initial charges before the central agency took over the case as RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU, applying counter-terrorism, arms, and explosive laws.
Investigators found evidence of a wider network managed by Pakistan-based handlers who used local helpers in the valley. These local helpers provided shelter, transport, communication tools, and information about security movements to infiltrated terrorists. Authorities have already arrested Pakistani nationals linked to the scheme and mapped out the roles of local facilitators to dismantle the support structure.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a special National Investigation Agency court in Jammu issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed on 8 September. The order came after investigators presented evidence linking the terrorist leader to cross border arms supply and funding operations in Kashmir. Officials confirmed this is the second arrest warrant issued against him within two months.
The special judge of the National Investigation Agency court in Jammu reviewed the evidence before issuing the order. The judge stated in court:
"Heard CIO NIA and gone through the contents of application along with annexure. Perusal of records reveals that the involvement of the accused person has surfaced during the investigation and he is allegedly involved in terrorism. Keeping in view the fact that the accused person is at large and the Investigating Agency has not been able to procure his attendance in the ordinary manner, this motion is allowed."
"As such a general warrant of arrest (Non-bailable) is issued against the accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Hafiz Muhammad Sahib alias Hafiz Mohd Sayid alias Hafiz Mohd alias Hafiz Saeed alias Hafiz Mohd Saeed alias Hafiz Mohd Sayeed alias Mohd Sayed alias Muhammad Sayeed son of Kamal Ud Din resident of Sargodha Punjab Pakistan and is forwarded to DIG, NIA Jammu for execution of the warrant as per procedure prescribed under law. The application is disposed off and be consigned to record after due compilation".
Hafiz Saeed founded the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and remains one of India's most-wanted fugitives. Indian investigation agencies are taking stronger legal actions against him over complex cross border network schemes and major violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He is also a United Nations listed global terrorist with a ten million dollar reward offered by the United States government for his conviction.
Indian authorities continue to demand his custody to face trial. However, Pakistani officials state that the 76-year-old is serving over 30 years in prison at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after convictions by a local anti-terrorism court for financing illegal activities. Indian intelligence agencies maintain that influential groups inside the Pakistani establishment continue to protect him from complete legal accountability.
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