हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA raids six locations in J&K and Punjab in narcotics and weapons case

The raids are being conducted in connection with the case of weapons and narcotics that the anti-terror probe agency had registered in 2020

NIA raids six locations in J&amp;K and Punjab in narcotics and weapons case
File Image of NIA officials

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the narcotics and weapons case.

"The agency is carrying out searches at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir," an NIA official said.

 

 

The official further informed that the raids started in several locations in the wee hours of Thursday and were still underway. However, the official refused to share details of the locations and the names of the people involved against whom the raids were being conducted.

According to NIA officials, the raids were underway in connection with the case of weapons and narcotics that the anti-terror probe agency had registered in 2020.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIANIA raidsJammu and KashmirPunjabnarcoticsweapons case
Next
Story

No fever, pain has subsided, says Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar 48 hours after taking coronavirus vaccine

  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M44S

राकेश टिकैत , नेता , भारतीय किसान यूनियन BREAKING MLMS.