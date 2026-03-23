NIA raids two locations in J&K in connection with Delhi bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted search operations in Shurat village of Kulgam district and in Guloora area of Handwara of Kupwara districts on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the Delhi bomb blast.

According to official sources, the NIA team carried out searches at the residence of Mohammad Shafi Bhat, son-in-law of Abdul Aziz Bhat, a resident of Shurat village in Kulgam.

The operation was conducted in connection with a case of the Delhi bomb blast being investigated by the agency.

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NIA teams also raided the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area of Handwara early this morning in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

Officials searched both premises and examined documents and devices.

This is a developing story; more details are awaited.

