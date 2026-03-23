Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3029517https://zeenews.india.com/india/nia-raids-two-locations-in-jk-in-connection-with-delhi-bomb-blast-case-3029517.html
NewsIndiaNIA raids two locations in J&K in connection with Delhi bomb blast case
NIA RAIDS

NIA raids two locations in J&K in connection with Delhi bomb blast case

The raid was conducted in connection with a case of the Delhi bomb blast being investigated by the agency.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIA raids two locations in J&K in connection with Delhi bomb blast case(Representative Image: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted search operations in Shurat village of Kulgam district and in Guloora area of Handwara of Kupwara districts on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the Delhi bomb blast.

According to official sources, the NIA team carried out searches at the residence of Mohammad Shafi Bhat, son-in-law of Abdul Aziz Bhat, a resident of Shurat village in Kulgam.

The operation was conducted in connection with a case of the Delhi bomb blast being investigated by the agency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NIA teams also raided the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area of Handwara early this morning in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

Officials searched both premises and examined documents and devices.

 

This is a developing story; more details are awaited.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

KKR
KKR sign Akash Deep's replacement for IPL 2026, pick THIS left-arm pacer
The 50
The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh
Iran-US war
4 weeks in, US still can't answer one question: What does it want from Iran?
CSK
CSK induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into first-ever Hall of Fame -See Pics
CSK
CSK unites past icons with present squad at 'Roar 2026' event - See Pics
2026 West Bengal Elections
'After Bengal victory, Delhi is next stop': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Strait of Hormuz
'Illusion of erasing Iran...': Iranian President retorts to Trump's ultimatum
Assam Assembly polls 2026
BJP poised for Barak Valley sweep, CM Sarma confident ahead of Assam Polls
Tamil Nadu elections
Sasikala-Ramadoss alliance adds twist to Tamil Nadu elections, may dent NDA
IPL
6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Shanaka, Muzarabani &...