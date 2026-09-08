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  • /NIA removes UAPA charge against US mercenary VanDyke and six others in Myanmar training case

NIA removes UAPA charge against US mercenary VanDyke and six others in Myanmar training case

The agency had arrested three Ukrainian nationals from Delhi, three from Lucknow and a US citizen from Kolkata. They were remanded to 11 days of NIA custody on March 17.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
NIA removes UAPA charge against US mercenary VanDyke and six others in Myanmar training case
Image Credit: Left-X/ Right-IANS

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