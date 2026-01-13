Advertisement
NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY

NIA Takes Over Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Probe Fom Delhi Police

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)has taken over the illegal Bangladeshi infiltration probe from Delhi Police's Special Cell, registering a fresh FIR and launching investigation to expose the syndicate's network, money trail, and cross-border links. 

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
NIA Takes Over Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Probe Fom Delhi Police(Image: IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into a major illegal Bangladeshi immigrant infiltration case that was earlier being probed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Tuesday.

The central agency has begun its investigation and is expected to widen the scope of the probe by tracing the entire syndicate involved and following the money trail linked to the network.

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the NIA has also registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) in the case as part of its takeover of the case from the Delhi Police last week.

The move comes in line with directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to crack down on organised networks facilitating illegal immigration and posing potential security concerns.

The case, described as a "deeper conspiracy" involving Bangladeshi nationals, was initially registered by the Delhi Police's Special Cell during a large-scale crackdown on illegal immigration in the national capital. Earlier, the Delhi Police had lodged at least two FIRs alleging a larger conspiracy behind the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into Delhi.

Multiple units of the Delhi Police were tasked with investigating various aspects of the network. These included routes of illegal entry into India, syndicates involved in forging identity documents, individuals providing accommodation, and agents facilitating employment for illegal immigrants.

Officials said the Delhi Police FIRs were aimed at exposing the organised structure enabling illegal migration from Bangladesh into Delhi and identifying key operatives involved at different levels.

With the NIA now in charge, the investigation is expected to focus on uncovering interstate and cross-border links, funding channels, and the wider conspiracy behind the racket. 
 

Also Read: Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh; 'Interim Government Not Reined In Tormentors Of Hindus', BJP Reacts

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

