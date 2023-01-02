NID DAT 2023: Admit card RELEASED at admissions.nid.edu- Direct link to download here

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) has issued the NID DAT 2023 admit card today, DATE. Candidates who have applied for B.Des and M.Des prelims exam can check and download their respective NID admit card from the official NID DAT website admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT prelim exam 2023 is scheduled on January 8. Candidates shall use their email id and DOB to download the NID DAT admit card 2023.

NID will hold DAT 2023 preliminary exam on Saturday, January 8, 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards using email address and date of birth.

NID DAT 2023 Prelims admit card: Steps to download here

Go to the exam website, admissions.nid.edu.

Under the ‘Important Updates’ tab, open the link 'Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24'

Enter the asked credentials and login.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

NID DAT 2023 admit card is an important document for appearing in the prelims exam as no candidate will be allowed to attempt the exam without NID DAT admit card. Candidates must also keep an identity proof card with themselves alive with the NID DAT admit card. No softcopy/ hard copy is sent to the candidates through email/post.