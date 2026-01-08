Ironman DCP Nidhin Valsan: The Delhi Cop Who Beat Stage-4 Cancer Leads Turkman Gate Demolition

The long-known Turkman Gate in Old Delhi is in the news these days because it has witnessed an intense anti-encroachment operation. The operation is led by no less than DCP Nidhin Valsan (Central District), known as much for his no-nonsense attitude as an honest cop as for beating cancer that took away his tongue.

The razing, done early in the morning of January 7, 2026, has put Valsan in the limelight not only as a law enforcer but also as a symbol of strength.

The Operation: Implementing The Law Amidst Tensions

Based on long-standing directions from the Delhi High Court, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accompanied by a huge contingent of police personnel led by Valsan, began to demolish illegally constructed structures on about 36,000 square feet.

The Target: The drive targeted illegal commercial buildings such as a banquet hall and a diagnostic center, which were located alongside the Masjid Syed Faiz-E-Elahi.

The Clashes: Tension rose at 1:00 AM when a gathering of around 200 people assembled. Despite earlier coordination with the peace committees, stone-pelting by some wrongdoers left five police personnel injured.

The Response: "Measured and minimal force" was used by the police under Valsan's leadership to remove the mob and help 32 bulldozers finish the court-ordered work. "We took the residents into confidence, and legal orders were strictly enforced," said Valsan.

The "Ironman" Behind The Uniform

Though his tactical acumen in old Delhi created headlines, Nidhin Valsan is better known as the "Ironman of Delhi Police." A 2012-batch IPS officer from Kerala, his personal life turned nightmarish when, in 2021, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Diagnosis: They found he had a life-threatening form of cancer that had metastasised throughout his lymphatic system.

The Comeback: Instead of giving up, Valsan endured nine rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant. Healing was nothing short of a miracle.

The Feat: To authenticate his body restoration, he decided to finish the world-famous Ironman Triathlon, consisting of swimming 3.8 km, cycling 180 km, and marathoning 42.2 km in continuity!

Cancer Man To Ironman: A Story Of Hope

Valsan has recently recorded his journey in his biography, Cancerman to Ironman: A Police Officer's Journey of Arresting Illness. Today, his book has become a ray of hope for many cancer patients in India, as it relates how a properly managed lifestyle and the power of the mind are able to fight even a stage-4 condition.

"I wanted to send a message that effort is our weapon, and hard work is our victory," Valsan said about the message he wants to give in the face of his hardships in regaining his health.

Professional Track Record

To Prior to becoming the chief of Delhi's Central District, Valsan has been praised for his stint as the SP of North Goa, where he launched a hard-hitting campaign against narcotics mafias and land mafias. This is not different in Delhi, where Valsan is currently handling his duties.

