Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004512https://zeenews.india.com/india/nidhin-valsan-ips-ironman-cop-turkman-gate-demolition-cancer-survivor-3004512.html
NewsIndiaIronman DCP Nidhin Valsan: The Delhi Cop Who Beat Stage-4 Cancer Leads Turkman Gate Demolition
TURKMAN GATE INCIDENT

Ironman DCP Nidhin Valsan: The Delhi Cop Who Beat Stage-4 Cancer Leads Turkman Gate Demolition

Meet DCP Nidhin Valsan, the "Ironman" officer leading the high-tension Turkman Gate demolition drive in Old Delhi. From defeating stage-4 cancer'to finishing one of the world's toughest triathlons, discover the incredible journey of the cop who is now enforcing law and order in the capital’s most sensitive zones.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ironman DCP Nidhin Valsan: The Delhi Cop Who Beat Stage-4 Cancer Leads Turkman Gate DemolitionDCP Nidhin Valsan: The Delhi Cop Who Beat Stage-4 Cancer Leads Turkman Gate Demolition. (PHOTO: X/@nidhinvalsanips)

The long-known Turkman Gate in Old Delhi is in the news these days because it has witnessed an intense anti-encroachment operation. The operation is led by no less than DCP Nidhin Valsan (Central District), known as much for his no-nonsense attitude as an honest cop as for beating cancer that took away his tongue.

The razing, done early in the morning of January 7, 2026, has put Valsan in the limelight not only as a law enforcer but also as a symbol of strength.

The Operation: Implementing The Law Amidst Tensions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Based on long-standing directions from the Delhi High Court, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accompanied by a huge contingent of police personnel led by Valsan, began to demolish illegally constructed structures on about 36,000 square feet.

The Target: The drive targeted illegal commercial buildings such as a banquet hall and a diagnostic center, which were located alongside the Masjid Syed Faiz-E-Elahi.

The Clashes: Tension rose at 1:00 AM when a gathering of around 200 people assembled. Despite earlier coordination with the peace committees, stone-pelting by some wrongdoers left five police personnel injured.

The Response: "Measured and minimal force" was used by the police under Valsan's leadership to remove the mob and help 32 bulldozers finish the court-ordered work. "We took the residents into confidence, and legal orders were strictly enforced," said Valsan.

The "Ironman" Behind The Uniform 

Though his tactical acumen in old Delhi created headlines, Nidhin Valsan is better known as the "Ironman of Delhi Police." A 2012-batch IPS officer from Kerala, his personal life turned nightmarish when, in 2021, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Diagnosis: They found he had a life-threatening form of cancer that had metastasised throughout his lymphatic system.

The Comeback: Instead of giving up, Valsan endured nine rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant. Healing was nothing short of a miracle.

The Feat: To authenticate his body restoration, he decided to finish the world-famous Ironman Triathlon, consisting of swimming 3.8 km, cycling 180 km, and marathoning 42.2 km in continuity!

Cancer Man To Ironman: A Story Of Hope

Valsan has recently recorded his journey in his biography, Cancerman to Ironman: A Police Officer's Journey of Arresting Illness. Today, his book has become a ray of hope for many cancer patients in India, as it relates how a properly managed lifestyle and the power of the mind are able to fight even a stage-4 condition.

"I wanted to send a message that effort is our weapon, and hard work is our victory," Valsan said about the message he wants to give in the face of his hardships in regaining his health.

Professional Track Record

To Prior to becoming the chief of Delhi's Central District, Valsan has been praised for his stint as the SP of North Goa, where he launched a hard-hitting campaign against narcotics mafias and land mafias. This is not different in Delhi, where Valsan is currently handling his duties.

ALSO READ | 'Performance Review' Trap: Who Is Ankush Bharadwaj? National Shooting Coach Suspended After Minor Trainee Files POCSO Complaint

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gujarat Somnath Temple
Somnath Swabhiman Parv Commences Under Visionary Inspiration Of PM Modi
women jeans
Comfortable And Stylish Women’s Jeans On Amazon
Technology
Samsung Reports $13.8 Billion Operating Profit In Oct-Dec Quarter
Liquid Foundation
Everyday Liquid Foundations On Amazon For Smooth And Natural Makeup
Gujarat Somnath Temple
Somnath Temple: The Timeless Story Of Faith's Victory Over Destruction
Knee high boots
Stylish Knee-High Boots That Elevate Comfort & Fashion
Winter wear
Cozy Winter Sweatshirts For Women To Shop On Amazon
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 8-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
kids winter cap
Warm And Cute Winter Caps And Scarf Sets For Kids On Amazon
Winter leggings
Warm And Comfortable Women’s Winter Leggings For Daily Wear On Amazon