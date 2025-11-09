Advertisement
Night Time Drills, Shallow Water Operations: Indian Armed Forces Carry Out ‘Brahma Shira’ Drill In Sir Creek Area; Pak On Edge

Indian Armed Forces conducted the military drills in the Rann of Kutch and the Creek sector, an area where tidal marshlands, shifting channels and shallow waters demand high tactical precision and coordination.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
In a powerful display of joint combat readiness near the sensitive Sir Creek region along the India-Pakistan border, the Indian Armed Forces conducted Exercise ‘Brahma Shira’ under the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul. The exercise brought together the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and the Border Security Force, showcasing India’s ability to conduct integrated multi-domain operations across land, air and sea in one of the most challenging terrains.

High-Intensity Drills

According to the Indian Army, the exercise involved seamless coordination between multiple forces and civil administration. It validated India’s integrated surveillance, strike readiness and rapid mobilization ability in operational conditions that mimic real-world scenarios.

The Army emphasized that the drill reflects its “Decade of Transformation” vision, which prioritizes joint command structures, quick intelligence sharing and battlefield interoperability.

Night Operations, Drones, Navy Ships Featured in the Drill

The video shared by the Army showcased:

* Night troop movements in marshy terrain
* Indian Navy vessels operating in the shallow Sir Creek waters
* Drone and radar-based surveillance grids
* Joint operational control rooms
* Deployment of artillery and tank units
* Sukhoi aircraft conducting aerial support and troop drops
* Hovercraft and amphibious teams conducting creek manoeuvre drills

These elements underline India’s high surveillance coverage and quick reaction capability even in difficult coastal environments.

Strategic Message

The drill takes on added significance given recent developments on the other side of the border. Pakistan’s Navy Chief was recently seen inspecting forward posts in the Creeks region using hovercraft detachments. The timing of India’s exercise is widely seen as a clear, calculated response to that posturing.

Just weeks earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a blunt warning to Pakistan, cautioning against any misadventure in the Sir Creek sector. Senior Indian military officers later reiterated that any provocation would invite decisive retaliation.

India’s Position

India has maintained that while it is committed to peace and stability in the region, its patience must not be mistaken for weakness. The latest exercise sends a message that India possesses the capability, coordination and confidence to secure its maritime and land frontiers under hostile conditions.

Exercise Brahma Shira, a part of ongoing Exercise Trishul, stands as one of the clearest demonstrations yet of India’s joint operational strength, proving that the Indian Armed Forces are not only modernizing rapidly but are also fully prepared to dominate in the Sir Creek sector if required. At a time when Pakistan tries to create optics of readiness, India has responded with real capability on ground, at sea, and in the air.

