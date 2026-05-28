Nikki Bhati death case: Settlement between families; sister to return to marital home

A major development has emerged in the Nikki Bhati death case, with her family and in-laws reaching a settlement to transfer property in the names of her children. This comes months after her husband, Vipin Bhati, was accused of burning her alive and subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, Kanchan Bhati, the sister of the deceased woman, who was married to Nikki's brother-in-law Rohit, will return to her marital home in Greater Noida.

The decision was reportedly reached after extensive deliberations held during Panchayat proceedings in the presence of elders from both families and several respected members of the community.

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Panchayat mediation

The decision was made after a protracted dispute that continued for nearly nine months. The two families reportedly reached the settlement through the mediation of the Panchayat.

Following several rounds of discussions, both parties arrived at a consensus while focusing the future of the children and the family's larger interests, IANS reported.

According to reports cited by IANS, under the terms of the settlement, Kanchan will return to her marital home where her sister suffered serious burn injuries and later died of them.

According to IANS, sources stated that, after the settlement, Nikki’s family will begin the legal process of withdrawing the case against her in-laws by filing an affidavit before the court.

With the consensus now reached through the intervention of the Panchayat, the dispute appears to be moving towards a resolution. Both families stated that the decision was taken by prioritising the future of the children and maintaining family ties.

Also Read: Twist In Nikki Murder Case: Victim Claimed ‘Cylinder Blast’ At Hospital Before Dying

Nikki Bhati death case

Nikki Bhati died on August 21, 2025, in Sirsa village of Greater Noida. Following this, her relatives levied serious allegations of dowry demands and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

Subsequently, the police initiated an investigation and later arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin, following an encounter.

Her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and elder brother-in-law were also arrested in connection with the case.

Since the incident, tension and discord had persisted between the two families.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Nikki Murder Case: Victim's Sister-In-Law Makes BIG Allegation