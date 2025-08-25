Greater Noida Dowry Death: Chilling Videos Expose A Marriage From Hell; The Brutal Case That Has Shocked Nation

Greater Noida: The dowry death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida has sparked outrage and demands for justice across the board. Nikki was reportedly burned alive by her husband over an argument with him regarding her urge to work and being on social media. Four individuals, including her husband, parents-in-law, and brother-in-law, have been held in connection with the ghastly act.

Years of Abuse Led to a Tragic Murder

As per the police and family accounts, Nikki and her sister Kanchan, who both married into the Bhati family in 2016, had been subjected to years of incessant cruelty, regular thrashings, and increasing dowry demands. The in-laws reportedly asked for an extra ₹36 lakh besides the extravagant dowry gifts in spite of it.

The last argument that resulted in the death of Nikki started when she had expressed her wish to start a beauty parlor with her sister again. Police told that her husband, Vipin Bhati, was opposed to her working and creating reels on Instagram. When Nikki continued to insist on working, an argument turned into a confrontation, and Vipin reportedly splashed a flammable liquid on her and set her on fire in their house. She succumbed to injuries hours later in a hospital in Delhi.

#WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Chilling Videos and Lack of Remorse

What is perhaps most disturbing about the case is that there are videos, allegedly taken by Nikki's sister Kanchan, that record the end of the beating. Footage purportedly captures Vipin dousing liquid on Nikki, who is huddled on the ground, and another the girl in flames. The videos have gone viral on the internet and are central to the evidence in the case.

Police said that Vipin Bhati has expressed no regret for the crime, telling interrogators that "husband and wife fights are normal." He was arrested after being hurt in a police shootout. Vipin reportedly wrote on social media that "people are calling him a murderer" and "nothing left" after fleeing the scene.

The public has responded with outrage, and her sister's "Justice for Nikki" campaign has gone viral. Whereas the family had remained silent earlier because of social pressure, they now want the whole Bhati family punished for murder, conspiracy, and assault. The case has put focus back on the long-standing problem of dowry violence in India.

