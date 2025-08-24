Nikki Murder Case: Accused Husband Shows No Remorse, Claims ‘She Died On Her Own’

A shocking incident has come to light from Greater Noida, where a woman was allegedly set on fire and later succumbed to her injuries. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, who has emerged as the main accused, said he has "no remorse" and stated that he did not kill her.

Vipin has been accused of murdering his wife, Nikki, over dowry demands. He was brought to a hospital in Greater Noida for treatment on Sunday after being shot in the leg during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police.

"I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights; it is very common," he told ANI from the hospital bed.

When asked about allegations of him beating up his wife, Vipin said, "Husband and wife often have fights; it is very common."

#WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Vipin has been accused of murdering his wife and also of beating her up. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has alleged that the man and his parents frequently used to tortured Nikki for dowry.

"That person is neither man nor human; he is a butcher. We once brought her home because of all this domestic violence, but because of societal pressure, they came and took her back on the promise of not repeating this. It continued. Now they have got what they wanted," he said.

The father of the victim said that she had 70 percent burns and was pronounced dead at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

"My elder daughter called me up to inform me what had happened. We reached the hospital. These people had set her on fire and fled. Their neighbours took her to Fortis Hospital. When we reached, she had 70 per cent burns. They referred us to Safdarjung Hospital, citing their inability to treat her. We booked an ambulance and took her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was pronounced dead."

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased woman, Nikki, held a protest outside the Kasana Police station demanding justice. The father of the deceased woman alleged that her in-laws killed her over their demand for dowry. He also accused the husband of domestic violence.

(with ANI inputs)