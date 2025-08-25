Advertisement
UP DOWRY MURDER CASE

Nikki Murder Case: All Arrested Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Police have made four arrests in the Nikki Bhati murder case: her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law. The three arrested individuals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
  • - Nikki died after she was assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida.
  • - Vipin has been accused of setting his wife on fire.
  • - All four arrested accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Following the horrific murder of Nikki Bhati, police have arrested four individuals: her husband, Vipin Bhati, father-in-law Satveer, mother-in-law Daya, and brother-in-law Rohit. Vipin was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. The remaining three accused were sent to judicial custody for the same duration on Monday.

The woman died after she was assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida. The matter came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman was admitted with severe burn injuries. From there, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Police said that Vipin has been accused of setting his wife on fire. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Bhati denied the allegations.

Also Read: Dowry Murder Case: Nikki Bhati's Footage Of Driving Mercedes Surfaces Amid Ongoing Probe

(with agencies' inputs) 

