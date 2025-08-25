Nikki Murder Case: All Arrested Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Following the horrific murder of Nikki Bhati, police have arrested four individuals: her husband, Vipin Bhati, father-in-law Satveer, mother-in-law Daya, and brother-in-law Rohit. Vipin was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. The remaining three accused were sent to judicial custody for the same duration on Monday.

The woman died after she was assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida. The matter came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman was admitted with severe burn injuries. From there, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Police said that Vipin has been accused of setting his wife on fire. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Bhati denied the allegations.

(with agencies' inputs)