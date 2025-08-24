Nikki Murder Case: Cops Shoot Prime Accused Vipin In Leg As He Tries To Flee

In a significant development in the Nikki murder case, Greater Noida police shot and injured the prime accused after he attempted to escape custody on Saturday.

According to media reports, Vipin tried to snatch a pistol from an officer while being taken to recover a thinner bottle he had allegedly bought.

The victim's son witnessed the horrific incident and said that his mother was slapped before being set on fire with a lighter.

"They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter," said the little boy, NDTV reported.

Mother's Reaction

The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry and also subjected her to abuse and assault.

Speaking with ANI, she said, "...Everyone is with us... What investigation is being done?... The in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault my daughter... Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused...", ANI quoted the mother of the victim as saying.