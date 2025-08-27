Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

New Delhi: A fresh twist has emerged in the Greater Noida dowry death case, with allegations surfacing against the family of the deceased victim, Nikki Bhati. Nikki's sister-in-law, Minakshi, has come forward claiming she too suffered dowry harassment at the hands of her husband, Rohit Payla, Nikki's brother. According to an NDTV report, Minakshi, 31, married Rohit in 2016 and alleges that her in-laws sold the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz given as dowry, deeming it "inauspicious." They then reportedly demanded a new Scorpio SUV and cash, which her family refused. Minakshi claims she was subsequently sent back to her parents' home.The dispute led to a village panchayat intervention, advising either a refund of the Rs 35 lakh wedding expenses for Minakshi's remarriage or her reinstatement as the daughter-in-law. However, the issue remains unresolved, with Minakshi alleging her in-laws never accepted her.As per reports, when confronted, Rohit declined to comment, stating, "I don't want to speak on this matter. These are mere allegations." A family associate defended the Paylas, saying, "Fights happen in every house. At least we did not burn the girl." They also claimed the dispute had led to a violent confrontation between the two families. Interestingly, Nikki's father-in-law, Satyavir Singh, had previously intervened in Minakshi's case, leveraging his rapport with Bhikhari Singh Payla to urge a settlement. Nikki Bhati, 28, tragically lost her life after being set ablaze by her in-laws last week, following years of alleged dowry demands and domestic abuse. Her seven-year-old son and sister witnessed the horrific incident. The case drew national attention after a video showed Nikki struggling down the stairs while aflame. She later succumbed to her injuries. Further investigation is underway in the case.