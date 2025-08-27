Nikki Murder Case: Victim's Sister-In-Law Makes BIG Allegation
Nikki's father-in-law, Satyavir Singh, had previously intervened in Minakshi's case, leveraging his rapport with Bhikhari Singh Payla to urge a settlement.
New Delhi: A fresh twist has emerged in the Greater Noida dowry death case, with allegations surfacing against the family of the deceased victim, Nikki Bhati. Nikki's sister-in-law, Minakshi, has come forward claiming she too suffered dowry harassment at the hands of her husband, Rohit Payla, Nikki's brother. According to an NDTV report, Minakshi, 31, married Rohit in 2016 and alleges that her in-laws sold the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz given as dowry, deeming it "inauspicious." They then reportedly demanded a new Scorpio SUV and cash, which her family refused. Minakshi claims she was subsequently sent back to her parents' home. The dispute led to a village panchayat intervention, advising either a refund of the Rs 35 lakh wedding expenses for Minakshi's remarriage or her reinstatement as the daughter-in-law. However, the issue remains unresolved, with Minakshi alleging her in-laws never accepted her.
