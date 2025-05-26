Nilambur Bypolls 2025: Kerala Seat To Vote On June 19 In LDF vs UDF Contest - Full Schedule

Nilambur Byelection 2025 Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India has announced the full schedule for bye-election to Kerala's Nilambur assembly constituency. The ECI said that the constituency will vote on June 19 while the counting of votes will take place on June 23. The Nilambur assembly constituency fell vacant due to the resignation of PV Anvar, who quit the post following a rift with the ruling Left Democratic Front. Notably, Anvar won the seat on the LDF ticket in 2021 defeating VV Prakash of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

However, Anvar quit the LDF and resigned as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Nilambur seat on January 13, 2025, thus necessitating the bypolls. Anvar has reportedly been trying to get into the UDF and is currently serving as the State convener of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The Nilambur municipality as well as the panchayats of Edakkara, Pothukal, Chungathara, Vazhikkadavu, Moothedam, Karulai and Amarambalam form the Nilambur Assembly constituency. The seat has been a Congress/UDF stronghold with two recent exceptions - one in 2016 when Anvar won as an independent and then in 2021 when he bagged the seat on the LDF ticket.

Nilambur Bypolls 2025 Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission of India, the nominations have begun on May 26 with the last date for the same being June 2.

Poll Events Date and Day Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 26th May, 2025 (Monday) Last date for making of nominations 2nd June, 2025 (Monday) The date for the scrutiny of nominations 3rd June, 2025 (Tuesday) The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 5th June, 2025 (Thursday) Date of Poll 19th June, 2025 (Thursday) Date of Counting of Votes 23rd June, 2025 (Monday) Date before which election shall be completed 25th June, 2025 (Wednesday)

The main contest from the seat is likely between LDF and the UDF.

ECI On Electoral Roll

The Commission conducted the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with reference to 1st April, 2025, as the qualifying date, wherein applications were invited from eligible citizens seeking registration in electoral roll with respect to 1st April, 2025 as the qualifying date, said the ECI. After time-bound completion of Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls, the final publication of electoral roll was done on 5th May, 2025. However, the process of continuous updation of electoral rolls will continue till the last date of filing nominations, with respect to proximate qualifying date, in respect to applications received till 10 days before last date of filling nomination.