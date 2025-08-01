Nimisha Priya Case: ‘Sentencing Postponed,’ Says MEA, Urges To Avoid Misinformation

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday informed that the execution of Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, and also urged the public to avoid misinformation around the case and wait for an official update.

Priya, an Indian national and a nurse from Kerala, has been facing the death penalty in Yemen after being convicted of murder.

During the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the matter is sensitive, and as a result of the Indian government’s efforts, the sentencing of Nimisha Priya has been postponed.

Responding to a question about Nimisha Priya’s sentencing, the MEA spokesperson stated that the government is providing all possible assistance to Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities.

“This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance,” he said.

The execution was initially scheduled for July 16, but was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Government of India.

Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming her death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect. "We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya Case

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. As per ANI, her family and various organisations have been seeking clemency through diplomatic and legal channels.

On July 17, the MEA Spokesperson had informed that the Indian government appointed a lawyer to assist Nimisha Priya’s family in navigating the legal process under Yemen's Sharia law.

The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to find a favourable solution.

(with ANI inputs)