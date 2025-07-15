BREAKING: Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Postponed Amid Diplomatic Efforts
Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen, set for July 16, has been postponed. The reprieve follows concerted efforts by the Indian government, opening a crucial window for "blood money" negotiations with the victim's family.
The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, which was scheduled for July 16, 2025, has been postponed by local authorities. This temporary reprieve follows concerted efforts by the Government of India, which has been providing assistance in the case since its inception, according to sources.
