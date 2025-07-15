Advertisement
NIMISHA PRIYA CASE

BREAKING: Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Postponed Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen, set for July 16, has been postponed. The reprieve follows concerted efforts by the Indian government, opening a crucial window for "blood money" negotiations with the victim's family.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Postponed Amid Diplomatic Efforts Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Postponed Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, which was scheduled for July 16, 2025, has been postponed by local authorities. This temporary reprieve follows concerted efforts by the Government of India, which has been providing assistance in the case since its inception, according to sources.

 

